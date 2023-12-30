If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Texas State and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-1 NR NR 165

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State's best wins

Against the UT Arlington Mavericks on November 25, Texas State captured its signature win of the season, which was a 73-66 road victory. Jordan Mason led the charge against UT Arlington, dropping 21 points. Second on the team was Brandon Love with 15 points.

Next best wins

73-60 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 15

75-65 on the road over Miami (OH) (No. 203/RPI) on November 11

72-62 at home over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Texas State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country according to the RPI (five).

Texas State has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas State has drawn the 51st-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Bobcats' 17 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records over .500.

Texas St has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Texas State Bobcats vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.