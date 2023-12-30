When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas State be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-1 NR NR 189

Texas State's best wins

On November 11, Texas State registered its signature win of the season, a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who are a top 50 team (No. 25), according to the RPI. Ja'Niah Henson was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Bowling Green, recording 18 points with four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 150/RPI) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 249/RPI) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 297/RPI) on December 20

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 299/RPI) on November 17

84-76 over Chicago State (No. 326/RPI) on December 19

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

According to the RPI, Texas State has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas State has drawn the 298th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Bobcats have 14 games left versus teams above .500. They have 16 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Texas State has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:30 PM ET Location: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

