The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.

Texas State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 79th.

The Bobcats' 70 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes allow.

Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.9).

At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.6.

Beyond the arc, Texas State drained more trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (4.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30%) than at home (28.9%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule