The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will host the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Texas State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats are shooting 45.3% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.5% the Dukes' opponents have shot this season.
  • Texas State has put together a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dukes sit at 79th.
  • The Bobcats' 70 points per game are just 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes allow.
  • Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas State put up 66.1 points per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged on the road (63.9).
  • At home, the Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 66.6.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas State drained more trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (4.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (30%) than at home (28.9%).

Texas State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Sam Houston W 73-60 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/18/2023 LeTourneau W 110-68 Strahan Arena
12/21/2023 @ Houston L 72-37 Fertitta Center
12/30/2023 @ James Madison - Atlantic Union Bank Center
1/4/2024 Coastal Carolina - Strahan Arena
1/6/2024 Marshall - Strahan Arena

