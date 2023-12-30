Texas State vs. Georgia Southern December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (8-2) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Texas State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Texas State Players to Watch
- Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 22.3 PTS, 10.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Simone James: 11.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Torrion Starks: 6.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
