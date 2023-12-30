Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the James Madison Dukes (10-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) playing the Texas State Bobcats (5-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Information

Texas State Players to Watch

Brandon Love: 11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Kaden Gumbs: 10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh O'Garro: 8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Dawson: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Madison Players to Watch

T.J. Bickerstaff: 16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrence Edwards: 16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Michael Green III: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 1.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Freidel: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Julien Wooden: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Texas State vs. James Madison Stat Comparison

James Madison Rank James Madison AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 1st 93.5 Points Scored 69.3 288th 274th 74.8 Points Allowed 68.5 121st 37th 41.2 Rebounds 34.8 254th 65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 11.2 52nd 25th 10 3pt Made 4 357th 20th 17.9 Assists 11.6 297th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 11 106th

