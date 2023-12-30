Saturday's game between the Houston Cougars (9-2) and Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) squaring off at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 68-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Red Raiders' most recent outing was a 77-65 loss to Oregon State on Thursday.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Texas Tech vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 68, Texas Tech 67

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 25, the Red Raiders took down the Santa Clara Broncos (No. 65 in our computer rankings) by a score of 61-56.

Texas Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 over Santa Clara (No. 65) on November 25

60-54 at home over UC Irvine (No. 130) on November 29

61-44 at home over Lamar (No. 133) on November 13

63-58 at home over UTSA (No. 136) on November 20

79-72 over Rutgers (No. 140) on November 24

Texas Tech Leaders

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63) Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)

15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60) Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG%

9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG% Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders put up 73.2 points per game (91st in college basketball) while giving up 55.2 per outing (39th in college basketball). They have a +234 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game.

