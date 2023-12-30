Will Texas Tech be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas Tech's complete tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 121

Texas Tech's best wins

Texas Tech's best win this season came in a 73-57 victory on November 24 over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 59) in the RPI. Joe Toussaint, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Michigan, dropped 17 points, while Devan Cambridge was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 8

77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 169/RPI) on December 21

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 23

96-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 28

73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on November 16

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Red Raiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Red Raiders have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas Tech faces the 124th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Red Raiders have 19 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Texas Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5 Total: 144.5 points

