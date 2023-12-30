2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas Tech March Madness Odds | January 1
Will Texas Tech be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas Tech's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Preseason national championship odds: +12500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000
How Texas Tech ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|121
Texas Tech's best wins
Texas Tech's best win this season came in a 73-57 victory on November 24 over the Michigan Wolverines, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 59) in the RPI. Joe Toussaint, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Michigan, dropped 17 points, while Devan Cambridge was second on the squad with 17.
Next best wins
- 73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 8
- 77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 169/RPI) on December 21
- 72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 23
- 96-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 28
- 73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on November 16
Texas Tech's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- The Red Raiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- The Red Raiders have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas Tech faces the 124th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Red Raiders have 19 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- In terms of Texas Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Texas Tech's next game
- Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions
- Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5
- Total: 144.5 points
