Texas Tech vs. Houston December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Houston Cougars (8-1) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-0), at 2:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. Houston Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 10.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Houston Players to Watch
- Laila Blair: 15.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- N'Yah Boyd: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kamryn Jones: 7.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.