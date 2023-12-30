How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Houston Cougars (9-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Red Raiders average 9.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (63.6).
- Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
- Houston has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Cougars put up 24.4 more points per game (79.6) than the Red Raiders allow (55.2).
- Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 55.2 points.
- Texas Tech has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders give up.
- The Red Raiders make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Tech Leaders
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG%
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 76-35
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/19/2023
|Tulsa
|L 66-58
|Seabury Hall
|12/21/2023
|Oregon State
|L 77-65
|Seabury Hall
|12/30/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|Texas
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Kansas
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.