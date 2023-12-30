Tony Pollard has a tough matchup when his Dallas Cowboys play the Detroit Lions in Week 17 (Saturday, 8:15 PM ET). The Lions allow 90.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL.

On 219 carries this season, Pollard has rushed for a team-leading 886 yards (59.1 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. Pollard also averages 19.7 receiving yards per contest, catching 52 balls for 295 yards.

Pollard vs. the Lions

Pollard vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 83 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have let one opposing rusher to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

13 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Lions this season.

The run defense of the Lions is conceding 90.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Lions have put up 15 touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Lions' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has hit the rushing yards over in five of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Cowboys have passed 56.2% of the time and run 43.8% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 52.4% of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season (219).

Pollard has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored five of his team's 43 offensive touchdowns this season (11.6%).

He has 54 carries in the red zone (56.8% of his team's 95 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In five of 15 games this season, Pollard has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Pollard has received 11.6% of his team's 536 passing attempts this season (62 targets).

He is averaging 4.8 yards per target (124th in NFL play), averaging 295 yards on 62 passes thrown his way.

Having played 15 games this season, Pollard has not tallied a TD reception.

Pollard (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 12.1% of the time in the red zone (91 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Dolphins 12/24/2023 Week 16 12 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

