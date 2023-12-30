For bracketology insights on UT Arlington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 180

UT Arlington's best wins

UT Arlington's signature victory this season came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 238) in the RPI. UT Arlington secured the 86-71 win at home on November 29. The leading point-getter against Abilene Christian was DaJuan Gordon, who delivered 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 276/RPI) on November 6

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22

76-73 over Air Force (No. 303/RPI) on December 16

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

UT Arlington has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

UT Arlington gets the 119th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Mavericks have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and nine games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of Arlington's 19 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5

Texas Longhorns -18.5 Total: 146.5 points

