The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) will host the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) after losing three straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

UT Arlington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Arlington vs. New Mexico State Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies score 17.6 fewer points per game (63.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (80.7).
  • The Mavericks score 10.6 more points per game (67.4) than the Aggies give up (56.8).
  • UT Arlington is 3-7 when scoring more than 56.8 points.
  • New Mexico State is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Mavericks are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.8% lower than the Mavericks concede.

UT Arlington Leaders

  • Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (8-for-20)
  • Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)
  • Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)
  • Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 24.7 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

UT Arlington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Colorado L 95-74 CU Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Sam Houston W 76-65 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/19/2023 @ Jacksonville State W 69-64 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/30/2023 New Mexico State - College Park Center
1/4/2024 Tarleton State - College Park Center
1/6/2024 SFA - College Park Center

