The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44%).

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 188th.

The 73.4 points per game the Vaqueros put up are the same as the Cardinals allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when scoring more than 78 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

UT Rio Grande Valley is averaging 86.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.8 more points than it is averaging on the road (68).

The Vaqueros surrender 74.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 81.4 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, UT Rio Grande Valley has fared better in home games this season, averaging 8 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 28.6% three-point percentage in away games.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule