The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to break a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 153.5.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

TV: ESPN+
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Edinburg, Texas

Edinburg, Texas Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Rio Grande Valley -4.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Records & Stats

UT Rio Grande Valley's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.

The average point total in UT Rio Grande Valley's games this season is 153, 0.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley lost the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Vaqueros have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -200 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UT Rio Grande Valley has a 66.7% chance to win.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Rio Grande Valley 3 33.3% 73.4 148.3 79.6 157.6 152.3 Incarnate Word 4 40% 74.9 148.3 78 157.6 148.6

Additional UT Rio Grande Valley Insights & Trends

The 73.4 points per game the Vaqueros put up are the same as the Cardinals allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Rio Grande Valley 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Incarnate Word 5-5-0 3-4 5-5-0

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Rio Grande Valley Incarnate Word 12-6 Home Record 7-7 3-10 Away Record 3-12 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

