For bracketology insights around UTEP and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 251

UTEP's best wins

UTEP's signature win this season came against the Wyoming Cowboys, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in the RPI. UTEP secured the 78-67 win at home on December 21. With 16 points, Tae Hardy was the leading scorer versus Wyoming. Second on the team was Zid Powell, with 13 points.

Next best wins

89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 197/RPI) on November 13

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 206/RPI) on November 17

67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on December 20

75-72 over Cal (No. 237/RPI) on November 21

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Miners are 5-3 -- tied for the 43rd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UTEP faces the 166th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Miners' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UTEP has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners

New Mexico State Aggies vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

