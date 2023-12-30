The UTEP Miners (8-5) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UTEP vs. Seattle U matchup in this article.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTEP vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTEP Moneyline Seattle U Moneyline BetMGM UTEP (-1.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTEP (-1.5) 136.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTEP vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

UTEP has covered just twice in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Miners' 10 games have hit the over.

Seattle U has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Redhawks and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

