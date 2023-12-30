UTEP vs. Southern Utah December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The UTEP Miners (4-6) face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
UTEP vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UTEP Players to Watch
- Erin Wilson: 13.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jane Asinde: 15.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Adhel Tac: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Delma Zita: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mahri Petree: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Megan Smith: 16.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ava Uhrich: 12.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Daylani Ballena: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Samantha Johnston: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shiho Isono: 3.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
