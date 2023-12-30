For bracketology insights around UTSA and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 321

UTSA's best wins

UTSA's best victory this season came against the Prairie View A&M Panthers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 202) in the RPI. UTSA secured the 103-89 win at home on December 28. The leading point-getter against Prairie View A&M was Christian Tucker, who recorded 18 points with three rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

78-68 at home over Western Illinois (No. 257/RPI) on November 6

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 310/RPI) on November 30

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on November 25

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 321/RPI) on November 20

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

According to the RPI, the Roadrunners have four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

UTSA has the third-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Roadrunners' 18 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 16 are against teams with records over .500.

UTSA has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers

UTSA Roadrunners vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

