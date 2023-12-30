Wheeler County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Wheeler County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hooker High School at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 6:20 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.