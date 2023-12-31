On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Matt Duchene going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Duchene stats and insights

In 10 of 33 games this season, Duchene has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 128 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 18:48 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 19:49 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 20:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.