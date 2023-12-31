The Boston Celtics (25-6), on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to build on a three-game road winning run when visiting the San Antonio Spurs (5-26).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Celtics matchup.

Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS

BSSW and NBCS-BOS Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info

Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game with a +303 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.3 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 110.5 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.3 points per game, with a -351 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.7 points per game (25th in NBA), and allow 123 per outing (28th in league).

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 233.5 points per game, five fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 16 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has covered 12 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Spurs and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Celtics +350 +125 -

