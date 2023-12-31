Spurs vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (25-6) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.
Spurs vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-13.5
|238.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has played 15 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
- San Antonio's matchups this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- San Antonio's ATS record is 12-19-0 this season.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win four times (13.3%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has played as an underdog of +575 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has a 14.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|10
|32.3%
|120.3
|232
|110.5
|233.5
|227.8
|Spurs
|15
|48.4%
|111.7
|232
|123
|233.5
|232.4
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Spurs have hit the over seven times.
- This year, San Antonio is 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).
- The Spurs average just 1.2 more points per game (111.7) than the Celtics give up to opponents (110.5).
- San Antonio is 9-10 against the spread and 5-14 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Spurs vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Spurs
|12-19
|1-0
|21-10
|Celtics
|16-15
|1-1
|18-13
Spurs vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Spurs
|Celtics
|111.7
|120.3
|25
|6
|9-10
|9-3
|5-14
|11-1
|123
|110.5
|28
|4
|7-4
|12-5
|3-8
|16-1
