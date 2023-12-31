How to Watch the Spurs vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (25-6) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (5-26) on December 31, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.
Spurs vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Spurs vs Celtics Additional Info
Spurs Stats Insights
- The Spurs have shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, San Antonio has a 5-14 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Spurs are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 12th.
- The Spurs' 111.7 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 110.5 the Celtics allow.
- San Antonio is 5-14 when it scores more than 110.5 points.
Spurs Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Spurs average 115.7 points per game, 7.8 more than away (107.9). Defensively they allow 123.9 points per game at home, 1.8 more than on the road (122.1).
- San Antonio gives up 123.9 points per game at home, and 122.1 on the road.
- The Spurs pick up 3.1 more assists per game at home (30.9) than on the road (27.8).
Spurs Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Charles Bassey
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Keldon Johnson
|Questionable
|Back
|Zach Collins
|Out
|Ankle
|Devonte' Graham
|Questionable
|Illness
