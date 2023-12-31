Which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Southern

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 21-7

5-7 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 205th

205th Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wiley

Next Game

Opponent: Ecclesia

Ecclesia Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 18-13

4-9 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 269th

269th Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 74-63 vs Northwestern

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-8 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 287th

287th Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: L 73-70 vs South Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Johnson (FL)

Johnson (FL) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

4. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15

2-9 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 309th

309th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 108-72 vs Biblical Studies-Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern

@ Southern Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

5. Florida A&M

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15

2-9 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 94-62 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: SEC Network+

6. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

5-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 323rd

323rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: L 79-54 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

7. Alcorn State

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 9-21

1-12 | 9-21 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 79-75 vs George Washington

Next Game

Opponent: @ Jackson State

@ Jackson State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

8. Grambling

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 8-21

2-10 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 338th

338th Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th

78th Last Game: L 96-57 vs Florida

Next Game

Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston

Biblical Studies-Houston Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2

9. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th

270th Last Game: L 85-62 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: YouTube

10. UAPB

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-21

5-8 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: W 125-75 vs Ecclesia

Next Game

Opponent: Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

11. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 4-27

1-12 | 4-27 Overall Rank: 356th

356th Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th

120th Last Game: L 93-73 vs Georgia

Next Game

Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

12. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 1-30

0-13 | 1-30 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: L 92-42 vs San Francisco

Next Game