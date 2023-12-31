Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly Women's SWAC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the SWAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
SWAC Power Rankings
1. Jackson State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 20-6
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd
- Last Game: L 97-52 vs Texas
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
2. UAPB
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: W 103-87 vs McNeese
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
3. Southern
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 177th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd
- Last Game: W 79-70 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
4. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 283rd
- Last Game: W 60-58 vs Mercer
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Grambling
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 15-11
- Overall Rank: 234th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: W 69-50 vs Nicholls
Next Game
- Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
6. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 265th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th
- Last Game: L 65-59 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAPB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 7-22
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
- Last Game: L 76-71 vs North Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
8. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 107-32 vs Wiley
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
9. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 7-21
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 40th
- Last Game: L 76-37 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jackson State
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
10. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 7-24
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: L 91-26 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-27
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
- Last Game: L 52-40 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
12. Alabama State
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-29
- Overall Rank: 354th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 81-36 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
