Will Tyler Seguin Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 31?
Will Tyler Seguin light the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Seguin stats and insights
- Seguin has scored in nine of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in one game (two shots).
- Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Seguin's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Seguin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|18:42
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:14
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|16:47
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:19
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:05
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
