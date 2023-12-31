Minnesota (7-8) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in a matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Vikings favored by 1 point. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

Planning to watch this week's matchup between the Vikings and the Packers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Vikings vs. Packers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 3.1 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.6 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Packers have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 7.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Packers have won the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

In 15 games this year, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored seven times, and tied three times.

Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 5.3 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.5 points on average in the third quarter (29th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this season, the Packers have won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in three games.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Packers' 15 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Vikings vs. Packers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Vikings have been leading after the first half in eight games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in four games in 2023.

At the end of the first half, the Packers have been winning seven times (5-2 in those games), have been behind seven times (1-6), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

In 15 games this season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, lost nine times, and tied three times.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.8 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 12.3 points on average in the second half.

So far this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games (3-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've tied in the second half in three games (2-1).

