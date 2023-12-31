Who is the team to beat at the top of the WAC this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 12-1 | Projected Record: 29-1

12-1 | 29-1 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 73-70 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southern Utah

@ Southern Utah Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. SFA

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-5 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank: 215th

215th Last Game: W 80-51 vs New Orleans

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

1:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Seattle U

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 20-10

8-5 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 161st

161st Last Game: W 73-61 vs UTEP

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Tech

Utah Tech Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Tarleton State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 18-11

9-4 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: W 79-66 vs Loyola Marymount

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. UT Arlington

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 16-14

6-6 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th

119th Last Game: L 78-52 vs North Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Texas-Dallas

Texas-Dallas Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6

1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

8-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 293rd

293rd Last Game: L 66-61 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah Valley

@ Utah Valley Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 209th

209th Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th

116th Last Game: L 86-84 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Southern Utah

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21

5-8 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 231st

231st Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: W 95-78 vs Antelope Valley

Next Game

Opponent: Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Utah Valley

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 9-20

6-7 | 9-20 Overall Rank: 239th

239th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 85-63 vs Boise State

Next Game

Opponent: Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Utah Tech

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 8-22

6-7 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: W 96-92 vs Florida International

Next Game

Opponent: @ Seattle U

@ Seattle U Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 2-27

4-9 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 325th

325th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 77-74 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game