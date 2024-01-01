The Vegas Golden Knights (22-10-5) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (14-14-9, winners of four straight) at T-Mobile Park. The game on Monday, January 1 starts at 3:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Golden Knights' offense has scored 37 goals during their past 10 games, while their defense has conceded 38 goals. They have had 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (23.5%). They are 5-5-0 in those games.

The Kraken's offense has totaled 28 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has given up 18 goals. They have had 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (20.0%). They are 6-1-3 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Kraken 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Kraken Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 6-5-11 in overtime contests on their way to a 22-10-5 overall record.

Vegas has 14 points (5-1-4) in the 10 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they've finished 0-1-2 (two points).

Vegas has taken six points from the seven games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-4-0 record).

The Golden Knights are 19-2-3 in the 24 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 41 points).

In the 13 games when Vegas has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).

In the 20 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-7-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 16 times, and went 9-3-4 (22 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have posted a record of 4-9-13 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 14-14-9.

Seattle has earned 21 points (8-3-5) in its 16 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in eight games and they finished 0-7-1 in those matchups.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned eight points (3-2-2 record).

The Kraken have scored more than two goals 19 times, earning 28 points from those matchups (11-2-6).

This season, Seattle has recorded a lone power-play goal in 14 games and registered 17 points with a record of 6-3-5.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 7-6-5 (19 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 6-8-3 to register 15 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.97 12th 8th 32.3 Shots 29.6 24th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 29.4 10th 12th 22.39% Power Play % 20.91% 15th 12th 81.48% Penalty Kill % 79.63% 15th

Golden Knights vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Park in ,

