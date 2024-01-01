The ReliaQuest Bowl will see the LSU Tigers battle the Wisconsin Badgers. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is LSU vs. Wisconsin?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: LSU 39, Wisconsin 18

LSU 39, Wisconsin 18 LSU is 8-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).

The Tigers have won all seven games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter.

Wisconsin lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Badgers have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: LSU (-9)



LSU (-9) LSU is 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 6-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 9 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) LSU and its opponents have combined to go over Monday's over/under of 57.5 points 10 times this season.

There has not been a Wisconsin game this season with more combined scoring than Monday's over/under of 57.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.2 points per game, 11.7 points more than the over/under of 57.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

LSU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.5 64 60.6 Implied Total AVG 37.9 42.3 32.6 ATS Record 7-4-0 5-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-1-0 5-1-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-2 6-0 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.7 46.8 48.8 Implied Total AVG 29.3 31.2 27 ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-4 3-2 3-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

