The Fiesta Bowl will see the Oregon Ducks play the Liberty Flames. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Liberty?

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 40, Liberty 22

Oregon 40, Liberty 22 Oregon has won 10 of the 11 games it was favored on the moneyline this season (90.9%).

The Ducks have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter, and won in each game.

Liberty will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Flames have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 90.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Liberty (+18.5)



Liberty (+18.5) Oregon has played 12 games, posting eight wins against the spread.

The Ducks have been favored by 18.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those matchups.

Liberty has nine wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (69)



Under (69) Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 69 points in a game just twice this season.

There have been seven Liberty games that have finished with a combined score higher than 69 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 85 points per game, 16 points more than the total of 69 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 63.4 66.5 60.3 Implied Total AVG 40.8 44.8 36.8 ATS Record 8-3-1 4-2-0 4-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-1 6-0 4-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Liberty

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57 57.1 56.9 Implied Total AVG 34.5 35.7 32.8 ATS Record 9-3-0 5-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-4-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 12-0 7-0 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

