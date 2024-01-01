The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

  • This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.
  • TCU has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.
  • The Horned Frogs score 86.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 73.5 the Lions allow.
  • TCU has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
  • TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Old Dominion W 111-87 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce - Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena

