How to Watch TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 on ESPN+.
TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.
- TCU has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.
- The Horned Frogs score 86.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 73.5 the Lions allow.
- TCU has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.
- TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
