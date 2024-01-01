The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup in this article.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline FanDuel TCU (-25.5) 147.5 -10000 +3500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends

TCU has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of six out of the Horned Frogs' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Texas A&M-Commerce has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

So far this year, four out of the Lions' 10 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate TCU much higher (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (43rd).

The Horned Frogs have experienced the 30th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +4500 at the start of the season to +6000.

With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

