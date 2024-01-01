The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) as double-digit, 25.5-point favorites on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -25.5 149.5

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU's 12 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

The average total in TCU's outings this year is 155, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Horned Frogs have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

This season, TCU has been favored six times and won four of those games.

The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -5000.

TCU has a 98% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 6 50% 86.5 163.4 68.5 142 150.9 Texas A&M-Commerce 3 33.3% 76.9 163.4 73.5 142 143.2

Additional TCU Insights & Trends

The Horned Frogs put up 86.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 73.5 the Lions give up.

TCU has a 5-5 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 73.5 points.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 25.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 6-6-0 3-3 6-6-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 4-5-0 1-0 3-6-0

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Texas A&M-Commerce 13-4 Home Record 5-5 4-7 Away Record 7-12 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

