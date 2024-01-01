How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (42.2%).
- This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.
- The Lions put up 8.4 more points per game (76.9) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (68.5).
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.5 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce averages 100.3 points per game at home, and 53.5 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (77).
- At home, Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down 14.2 triples per game, 8.0 more than it averages away (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.7%) than away (22.3%).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ SMU
|L 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/11/2023
|Northern Colorado
|W 101-99
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|12/18/2023
|Arlington Baptist
|W 130-53
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/1/2024
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|McNeese
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|1/8/2024
|@ New Orleans
|-
|Lakefront Arena
