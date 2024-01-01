How to Watch Texas vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) aim to stop a five-game road losing skid at the No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Texas has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 142nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 72nd.
- The 79.2 points per game the Longhorns score are 6.5 more points than the Mavericks give up (72.7).
- Texas is 8-0 when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas posted 84.8 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Longhorns were better in home games last year, surrendering 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 in away games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Texas fared better in home games last year, making 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|W 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
