The Texas Longhorns (10-2) will host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. UT Arlington matchup.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Arlington vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-17.5) 146.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Arlington vs. Texas Betting Trends

UT Arlington has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Mavericks have been an underdog by 18 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Texas has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.