The Baylor Bears (10-2) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Cornell Big Red (10-2) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Cornell matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Cornell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline Cornell Moneyline FanDuel Baylor (-16.5) 166.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. Cornell Betting Trends

Baylor has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

So far this season, eight out of the Bears' 12 games have gone over the point total.

Cornell has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, seven out of the Big Red's 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2800

+2800 Sportsbooks rate Baylor much higher (11th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

The Bears' national championship odds have improved from +3000 at the start of the season to +2800, the 51st-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +2800, Baylor has been given a 3.4% chance of winning the national championship.

