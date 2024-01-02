Bowie County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bowie County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Bowie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Bowie High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
