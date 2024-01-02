Collingsworth County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Collingsworth County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Collingsworth County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Road High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Wellington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
