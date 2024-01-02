Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Comanche County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Comanche County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blanket High School at Sidney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Sidney, TX

Sidney, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Hico High School at De Leon High School