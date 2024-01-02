Coryell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Coryell County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coryell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evant High School at Zephyr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Zephyr, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.