If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Denton County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sanger High School at Springtown High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2

12:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Springtown, TX

Springtown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Denton High School at Billy Ryan High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on January 2

2:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at S & S Consolidated High School