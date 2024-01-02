A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, winners of five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Duke is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 127th.
  • The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils score are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).
  • Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

  • The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • This season, Syracuse has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
  • The Orange put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils give up.
  • Syracuse is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).
  • Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
  • The Orange allowed fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • Syracuse knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Oregon W 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Niagara W 83-71 JMA Wireless Dome
12/30/2023 Pittsburgh W 81-73 JMA Wireless Dome
1/2/2024 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/10/2024 Boston College - JMA Wireless Dome
1/13/2024 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center

