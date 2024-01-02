A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (9-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (10-3, 1-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Orange, winners of five in a row.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

Duke is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Orange sit at 127th.

The 83.3 points per game the Blue Devils score are 12.9 more points than the Orange allow (70.4).

Duke has a 9-2 record when putting up more than 70.4 points.

Syracuse Stats Insights

The Orange's 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).

This season, Syracuse has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.1% from the field.

The Orange are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Orange put up an average of 78.4 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 66.7 the Blue Devils give up.

Syracuse is 10-2 when giving up fewer than 83.3 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke averaged 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 68 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).

Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Syracuse Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse scored more points at home (76.5 per game) than away (70.7) last season.

The Orange allowed fewer points at home (71 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Syracuse knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (6.2) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (36.6%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/20/2023 Baylor W 78-70 Madison Square Garden 12/30/2023 Queens W 106-69 Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium 1/6/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion 1/9/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

Syracuse Upcoming Schedule