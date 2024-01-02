Fort Bend County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Fort Bend County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wharton High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Logos Preparatory Academy at Faith West Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.