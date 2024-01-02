Hill County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Hill County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hill County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbard High School at Axtell High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Axtell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blum High School at Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Morgan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
