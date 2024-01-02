Hockley County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Hockley County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ropes High School at Tahoka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tahoka, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
