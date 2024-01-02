Jack County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Jack County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Jack County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bowie High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
