Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Benn in that upcoming Stars-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jamie Benn vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus this season, in 15:02 per game on the ice, is +4.

Benn has a goal in six games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in 16 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Benn has an assist in 14 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Benn's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 35 Games 2 23 Points 3 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 3

