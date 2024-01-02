King County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in King County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
King County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Electra High School at Guthrie High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Guthrie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.